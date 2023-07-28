"This is just pathetic" - Astrid Wett gets slammed online after dangerous shove on rival Alexia Grace

After feuding for months, OnlyF*ans stars Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace will lock horns in the boxing ring on July 29 at a secret venue in London. If their recent staredown is any evidence, it's safe to say that the duo has legitimate bad blood, and the fight will potentially be a banger.

However, a rather unsportswomanlike act by Wett during the staredown has left fans fuming. At the face-offs, Wett shoved an unsuspecting Grace to the ground.

Wett's actions sent fans on Twitter into a frenzy, with many noting their displeasure. Reacting to the incident, user @@pvfc_zack wrote:

"This is just pathetic."

Grace also jumped in the comments section blasting Wett for the "cheap shot":

"Cheap shot, she pushed me whilst I was off balance and looking away."

Another user @NigeAl09230204 wrote:

"She pushed her when she wasn't paying attention lol. What kinda power she is talking about.🤡"

@gautamagarwal48 seconded the cheap shot narrative:

"That's a cheap shot. I mean, what do you expect from Astrid? She needs to get humbled so bad."

Twitter user @milo2023_ ridiculed the 22-year-old, saying:

"Astrid has the personality of a plastic bag and should act a bit more professionally on her own event maybe."

Another fan, @thereaperr_, laid fire on Wett as they wrote:

"Shoved her when she wasn't even facing her. This is an absolute clown show, but I want Alexia to win."

Twitter user @JohnThe_Jedi wrote:

"Poor sportsmanship."

Another netizen blasted the match-up, saying:

"I speak for everyone when I say we actually don’t care. 🤷‍♀️"

Image courtesy @HappyPunchPromo on Twitter

Astrid Wett creates her own promotion for Alexia Grace grudge match

Although Astrid Wett once held the inaugural women's flyweight title in KSI's Misfits Boxing, her upcoming boxing bout against fellow OnlyF*ns star Alexia Grace will not be taking place under the Misfits banner.

After the KSI-helmed promotion allegedly refused to facilitate the match-up, Astrid Wett created her own boxing promotion, 'Wett Promotions', for her grudge match against her fellow social media star.

The OnlyF*ans models have been feuding for months, with the duo even getting into a physical altercation at May's KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference. Later, Grace stole Wett's Misfits belt while acting as the ring girl for KSI vs. Fournier, escalating the feud to new heights.