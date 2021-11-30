"This is a Khabib creation" - Chael Sonnen reacts to rise of 'phenomenon' Hasbulla

Hasbulla Magomedov is probably the most popular man in the world of combat sports right now despite never having stepped inside the cage. The 18-year old content creator from Makhachkala, Russia, also known as 'Mini-Khabib', became a social media sensation after sharing videos of himself pretending to fight children on TikTok.

Although Hasbulla is 18 years old, he has the physical characteristics of a child. His height, face, and voice are similar to that of a kid almost as young as five.

According to Chael Sonnen, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the one who introduced Hasbulla to the world via social media. Having said that, Sonnen also thinks that even Nurmagomedov was surprised at all the attention and love Hasbulla has been receiving since the video of his confrontation with Abdu Rozik went viral.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"It has come to my attention and I believe it is accurate to tell you, this is a Khabib creation. Khabib is the one that has brought Hasbulla to the world and I believe Khabib did it through the world of social media and it just worked. I'm sure Khabib was surprised. I'm sure everybody was surprised."

Hasbulla Magomedov is currently one of the most popular names in the world of combat sports

Hasbulla's popularity is off the charts at the moment. He was present octagon-side during UFC 267 last month and was greeted by UFC President Dana White himself. White later revealed that American actor Mark Wahlberg asked him to set up a meeting between his daughter and Hasbulla.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White says that he got a Facetime from Mark Wahlberg today, asking if White can setup a meeting between his daughter and Hasbulla. White says that he got a Facetime from Mark Wahlberg today, asking if White can setup a meeting between his daughter and Hasbulla.

"So the Hasbulla stuff is off the charts. It's massive. It's crazy. Today I get a facetime from Mark Wahlberg asking if I can hook up for his daughter to meet Hasbulla. How f***ing crazy is that?" White said at the post fight press conference following the Contender Series.

Dana White also revealed that a video he shared reacting to Hasbulla announcing his presence at UFC 267 garnered over six million views on social media and happens to be his biggest post ever.

Addressing speculation of Hasbulla stepping inside the octagon in an actual fight, White said there's 'more than a zero percent chance' of that happening.

