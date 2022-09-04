"This kid is going to be a monster"- Francis Ngannou and Tom Aspinall has high hopes for William Gomis after his submission win at UFC Paris

Tom Aspinall and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took to Twitter to share their thoughts on UFC featherweight William Gomis.

Aspinall said that he was impressed by 'Jaguar's walkout at the UFC Paris event and thus, picked him to win the fight.

"William Gomis enjoying the walk. That’s what it’s all about. I’m picking him #UFCParis."

Aspinall's prediction came true as Gomis put on an impressive performance against Jamo Errens in front of the Paris crowd. 'Jaguar' edged out a majority decision victory as the three judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 29-29 in favor of the 25-year-old.

After the fight, UFC heavyweight king Ngannou lauded Gomis' power and said the fighter could prove to be a serious threat if he moves down to bantamweight.

"This kid (Gomis) is going to be a monster if he goes down to BW, he has a serious power," wrote Francis Ngannou.

On September 3, the UFC held its first event in the city of Paris. The card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane.

The night also marked Gomis' debut in the UFC. The 25-year-old passed his first test in the multi-billion dollar promotion with flying colors. 'Jaguar' currently holds a professional MMA record of 11-2.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

Clouds of uncertainty currently loom over Francis Ngannou's career in the UFC. 'The Predator' currently holds the heavyweight title but is out of action due to a leg injury. The Cameroonian's contract will also expire at the end of 2022. So, it is unknown as to what lies ahead for Ngannou.

Ngannou has expressed interest in fighting the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in a boxing match. But as of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the same.

In MMA, many want 'The Predator' to compete against Jon Jones in a heavyweight clash. Jones' coach Brandon Gibson recently commented on the potential matchup and said that Ngannou's power could pose problems for 'Bones'.

"Francis' power speaks for itself. He's showing that he's becoming a much more well-rounded fighter. His fight against [Ciryl] Gane shows that. His ability to go five rounds, his ability to use his wrestling, his clinch game, and his kicks, and his growth that we've seen out of his time in Xtreme Couture. Then he always has that X-Factor power that is hard to prepare for, you cannot make any mistakes against Francis."

