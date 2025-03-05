"This is like the most predictable trend now" - Fans react as KSI slaps Dillon Danis with a pancake during intense face-off ahead of boxing clash

KSI and Dillon Danis are set to square off in a boxing match on March 29 in Manchester. During their explosive face-off in the press conference, KSI slapped Danis across the face with a pancake, shocking fans and onlookers alike. The odd moment didn't take long to go viral, and soon enough, social media users reacted to the incident.

Some fans found it hilarious,and many pointed out that chaotic face-offs have become the hallmark of KSI's fight promotions. Whatever it was mind games or just good fun, it added even more hype to an already superheated rivalry.

Check out the video of KSI slapping Dillon Danis:

A fan wrote:

"This is like the most predictable trend now.. just slap your opponent at the weigh in…"

Here are the other reactions:

"Man, @dillondanis can't catch break on these sneak shots."

"I know this slap was just incase he pulls out."

"This is the male version of real housewives. At this point face offs are cringe."

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Screenshot of fan comments on the video KSI slapping Dillon Danis during their face off. [Image courtesy@ HappyPunch on X]

Dillon Danis mocks KSI after Alex Pereira power comparison in heated exchange

During the press conference, Dillon Danis asked KSI if he hits harder than Alex Pereira. Notably, Pereira is known for his knockout power and is one of the most feared strikers in combat sports.

KSI had the confidence to state that he punches well but was unsure how he'd compare with someone at Pereira's level. He said:

"Yes, I hit harder than Logan.. I don't know if I can hit harder than Pereira, I don't know how hard he hits."

Danis replied:

"You are retarded"

Check out the video of their exchange below:

