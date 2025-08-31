"This like the UFC B-list championships" - Fans react as Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis share moment of respect after Misfits 22 wins

Fans have reacted to Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis' brief faceoff at Misfits 22. This past weekend, in the co-main event of Misfits 22, Ferguson, who made his boxing debut and was a massive underdog, showcased why experience is essential in every form of combat sports by securing a third-round stoppage victory against Salt Papi.Meanwhile, Danis, who got an MMA fight for the first time since 2019, submitted Warren Spencer in just 15 seconds with a mounted guillotine choke.After Ferguson got his hand raised, Danis walked into the ring for a brief faceoff with the possibility of a potential fight down the line.Check out Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis' brief faceoff below:Fans reacted to this. A netizen wrote:&quot;This like the UFC B-list championships&quot;A few others commented:&quot;Surprised Danis being nice to Tony. Really thought he's gonna make fun of him. Especially with these mental problems back then.&quot;&quot;No way Tony would ever lose to Danis fu*king Dillon. Right??&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Dillon Danis warns Tony Ferguson about Conor McGregorAfter securing respective stoppage victories at Misfits 22, Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson appeared in an interview with Bloody Elbow. During the interview, Ferguson discussed the possibility of a fight with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. 'El Cucuy' said:&quot;He's scared s—less of me, he does not want to fight me. He's scared s—less like that coward Khabieber [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. These are the two fighters that I've loved to want to fight, I've got dossiers on both, I scared the s— out of them. You know what? They just don't want a part of it. And if they do, we can find a way how to do it. I'm here, I'm resurrected and ready to enjoy this victory tonight.&quot;Shortly, McGregor's longtime friend and training partner, Danis, warned Ferguson and suggested that he should think about this bout:&quot;He doesn't want that fight. I like Tony, but he doesn't want to get hurt. Conor's my boy, he's my brother. I don't know if that's a fight he wants to take.&quot;