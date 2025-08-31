  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This like the UFC B-list championships" - Fans react as Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis share moment of respect after Misfits 22 wins

"This like the UFC B-list championships" - Fans react as Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis share moment of respect after Misfits 22 wins

By Subham
Modified Aug 31, 2025 16:05 GMT
Fans react to Dillon Danis (left) and Tony Ferguson
Fans react to Dillon Danis (left) and Tony Ferguson's (right) face off at Misfits 22. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans have reacted to Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis' brief faceoff at Misfits 22. This past weekend, in the co-main event of Misfits 22, Ferguson, who made his boxing debut and was a massive underdog, showcased why experience is essential in every form of combat sports by securing a third-round stoppage victory against Salt Papi.

Ad

Meanwhile, Danis, who got an MMA fight for the first time since 2019, submitted Warren Spencer in just 15 seconds with a mounted guillotine choke.

After Ferguson got his hand raised, Danis walked into the ring for a brief faceoff with the possibility of a potential fight down the line.

Check out Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis' brief faceoff below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to this. A netizen wrote:

"This like the UFC B-list championships"

A few others commented:

"Surprised Danis being nice to Tony. Really thought he's gonna make fun of him. Especially with these mental problems back then."
"No way Tony would ever lose to Danis fu*king Dillon. Right??"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Dillon Danis warns Tony Ferguson about Conor McGregor

After securing respective stoppage victories at Misfits 22, Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson appeared in an interview with Bloody Elbow. During the interview, Ferguson discussed the possibility of a fight with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. 'El Cucuy' said:

Ad
"He's scared s—less of me, he does not want to fight me. He's scared s—less like that coward Khabieber [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. These are the two fighters that I've loved to want to fight, I've got dossiers on both, I scared the s— out of them. You know what? They just don't want a part of it. And if they do, we can find a way how to do it. I'm here, I'm resurrected and ready to enjoy this victory tonight."
Ad

Shortly, McGregor's longtime friend and training partner, Danis, warned Ferguson and suggested that he should think about this bout:

"He doesn't want that fight. I like Tony, but he doesn't want to get hurt. Conor's my boy, he's my brother. I don't know if that's a fight he wants to take."
About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications