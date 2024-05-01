"This makes me more motivated" - Halil Amir reveals why he's hungrier than ever to become a ONE world champion

Family is everything for Turkish knockout artist Halil Amir.

The 29-year-old fighter is certainly happier these days after experiencing the joys of fatherhood. Having a child is also an added inspiration for Amir to chase his dream of hoisting 26 pounds of gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In an interview with ONE, 'No Mercy' shared how this milestone in his personal life impacts his professional career:

"I have always been motivated in my life and career, and after having children, this makes me more motivated."

After going 3-0 in ONE's lightweight MMA ranks, Amir is taking his talents to the stacked 155-pound division.

His quest for the featherweight MMA world title begins this Friday against Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Halil Amir, for his part, has yet to face an adversary he couldn't vanquish in 10 career fights. The Antalya, Turkey native, though, will be in for a firefight against 'Bakal', who has finished all 10 of his opponents.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in US primetime on May 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Halil Amir confident of victory by whatever means necessary

Halil Amir is not the type to leave his fights in the judges' hands.

'No Mercy' has scored nasty finishes over Timofey Nastyukhin and Ahmed Mujtaba under the ONE banner.

However, given the caliber of his next opponent, Amir said he's prepared to go the distance if need be.

'No Mercy' had this to say about Abdullaev in his ONE interview:

"My goal is to finish him. If I cannot succeed, I'll do everything in my power to make the referee raise my hand."