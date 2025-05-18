Jon Jones has been seen filming for the ALF reality show alongside former UFC star Nate Diaz. Recently, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion had an interaction with Hasbulla that has attracted significant attention.

In a now-deleted video on his Instagram account, Jones was seen lifting the popular internet personality. However, shortly after, the clip went viral and was reshared by several online users on X.

Check out Jon Jones' video (via @DovySimuMMA on X) below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @DovySimuMMA's post to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Nah bro this has to be AI 😂😂😂😂"

Another user reflected on the situation, citing Hasbulla's similar previous interaction with boxing legend Mike Tyson, and wrote:

"This might be worse than the Tyson one"

Others commented:

"It’s wild everyone treats him like a baby"

"I know Hasbulla has a good life but as a man it must be so humiliating to get manhandled like a baby online."

"A near 39 years old man playing with a 22 year old man 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Jon Jones lifting Hasbulla. [Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

Tom Aspinall talks about Jon Jones delaying their clash

For over a year, Tom Aspinall has been looking to secure a title unification bout against Jon Jones. However, the UFC heavyweight champion has repeatedly delayed this matchup with Aspinall, giving various reasons for the delays.

In a recent discussion on the High Performance Podcast, Aspinall expressed his views on the ongoing postponement, stating:

"When you put him in there with, and I’m not trying to blow my own trumpet, but I’m literally the most dangerous guy in the UFC if you look at the stats. When you put him in with a guy of my size who has them credentials at this stage in his career, I think Jon’s a smart guy and realizes that, so he wants to be compensated financially for it."

He added:

"I'm well bored of [the Jones conversation]. I’ve had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on to something else."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (2:29):

