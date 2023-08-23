“This motherf***er knew” - Sean O’Malley hilariously trolls Aljamain Sterling over correctly predicting manner of stoppage at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley dethroned long-reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 with a spectacular second-round TKO victory. With that, O'Malley became the second fighter from the ranks of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) to lay hands on the championship gold.

The DWCS graduate has consistently been hailed as the sport's next big star, and UFC 292 undeniably cements his status as a legitimate star within the organization. While he has cultivated a devoted fan following and carved a distinctive niche for himself, he consistently delivers stellar performances every time he enters the octagon.

Sean O’Malley's triumph at UFC 292 was orchestrated by luring Sterling into his striking range and executing a precisely timed counter right hand that sent him crashing onto the canvas.

Already a prominent figure in the UFC's bantamweight division, his prominence has soared following this victory, magnifying the allure of the 'Sugar Show' for fans.

The UFC bantamweight champion showcased his wit on Twitter by playfully mocking Aljamain Sterling. Sterling had confidently forecasted a second-round TKO victory over the 28-year-old champion.

However, the outcome proved quite the opposite, as Sterling found himself on the receiving end of defeat—a situation that prompted an amusing response from O'Malley. With a touch of humor, Sean O’Malley quipped:

"This motherf**ker predicted it the whole time. This motherf**ker knew!"

Henry Cejudo predicted Sean O’Malley's path to victory ahead of UFC 292 clash against Aljamain Sterling

In an interesting revelation, it has come to light that Aljamain Sterling sought advice from former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo ahead of his fight with Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

Cejudo's insights included strategies such as countering Sean O’Malley's movements and sticking to a strong game plan. Cejudo, who fought Sterling at UFC 288, shared their DM exchange, where Sterling sought his opinion on O'Malley's expected tactics. Cejudo's foresight proved accurate as he predicted O'Malley's evasive movements. He even advised Sterling on specific techniques he could employ in the fight.

Speaking in a post-fight breakdown on his YouTube channel, Cejudo stated:

“I want you guys to listen to what I’m telling him. Defense is No. 1, hands up and close the distance right away. Doesn’t matter how you close. He’ll be dangerous at the beginning of rounds one and two but don’t give him that."

Cejudo added:

"Then Saturday I’m just thinking I really want to know if Aljamain’s gonna really bite into the fakes of Sean O’Malley. Now this is Saturday, ‘Hey, one more thing. Don’t react to his fakes. He starts his game like that. If you go away he starts to figure out his distance. Good luck, break a nail,’ with a little kissy. Did Aljamain do any of that? No.”

