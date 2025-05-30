"This old man's still got it" - Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson eyes redemption vs. Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently opened up about his upcoming bout against Gabriel Bonfim after it was officially announced for UFC Nashville. The event is scheduled to take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday, July 12.

Thompson will have redemption on his mind as he will be looking to snap his two-fight losing skid, which includes a submission loss to top-ranked welterweight contender Shavkat Rahkmonov and a knockout loss to Joaquin Buckley.

Despite back-to-back losses, 'Wonderboy' is still currently the No. 12-ranked welterweight, and an impressive win over a young up-and-comer could set him up for a bout against a top-10 ranked opponent next.

Meanwhile, Bonfim is a 'Dana White Contender Series' 2022 alum who will be looking to earn the biggest win of his MMA career and enter the welterweight rankings. 'Marretinha' enters the bout following back-to-back wins over Ange Loosa and Kalinn Williams.

Thompson reposted the UFC's bout announcement along with a caption to his X account, where the 42-year-old mentioned that he plans to prove he still has fight left in him. He wrote:

"Time to prove this old man’s still got it 👴🏼💪🏼 #Redemption"

Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below:

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson expresses gratitude after hosting first striking camp

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has remained active with other ventures outside the octagon, which include teaching seminars on striking. Thompson has taken great pride in sharing his techniques and training young aspiring fighters to help them in their development.

'Wonderboy' recently shared a clip featuring highlights from his striking seminar and expressed his gratitude, writing:

"Man, what a time we had at the first ever Wonderboy Striking camp! Shout out to all the folks who showed up. Stay tuned for details on the next one! #StrikingUniversity"

Check out Stephen Thompson's Instagram post below:

