“This is one of the best cards” - Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell wants to take part in ONE’s next all-female card

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell hopes that she can one day participate at one of ONE Championship’s all-women events.

On International Women’s Day, ONE presented its second-ever show highlighting the biggest names in women’s combat sports. ONE Fight Night 20 delivered nine epic fights, including two epic world title tilts and the crowning of a new undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion in Phetjeeja.

Taking in the festivities from ringside, Smilla Sundell stepped inside the ring to share her thoughts on the historic event and expressed her desire to be featured on ONE’s all-female fight card:

“It’s amazing,” Sundell said while speaking with Mitch Chilson. “I mainly watch the females so in my opinion, this is one of the best cards, but I would like to fight on one too.”

In the co-main event of the evening, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, a former opponent of Sundell’s, delivered another show-stealing performance in defense of her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Defeating Spanish standout Cristina Morales, Rodrigues earned her 33rd career victory and remained undefeated in atomweight competition.

Thai queen Phetjeeja wins big in the ONE Fight Night 20 main event

In the ONE Fight Night 20 headliner, former two-sport world titleholder Janet Todd stepped inside the ring for the final time in her illustrious career for a world title unification clash with interim ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja.

Though ‘JT’ stood her ground and delivered an exceptional performance, it was Phetjeeja who ran away with the contest thanks to her immense pressure and high volume. ‘The Queen’ captured her first undisputed ONE world title while simultaneously sending Janet Todd off into the sunset.

With an undisputed kickboxing belt wrapped firmly around her waist, Phetjeeja already plans on adding a second belt to her collection later this year, challenging atomweight Muay Thai champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a massive champion vs. champion showdown.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.