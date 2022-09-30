'This is one of those “don’t you dare retire on me kid” gifts from Dana' - The internet is a wholesome place as Dana White almost brings Kevin Holland to tears with Nike sneakers gift

Kevin Holland got emotional after receiving a pair of Nike sneakers from UFC president Dana White.

White and Holland share a good relationship and often gift each other sneakers. In a recent video, an emotional Holland can be seen reacting to receiving sneakers from White:

"God da*n you, Dana! I'm gonna f**king cry!"

Watch Kevin Holland's reaction below:

The video brought out wholesome reactions from fans on the internet.

One user commended 'Big Mouth' on taking difficult fights on short notice.

Another individual said that the gift was an attempt by White to prevent Holland from retiring:

"This is one of those 'don't you dare retire on me kid' gifts from Dana"

Holland recently uploaded a post on Instagram hinting at retiring from the sport of MMA. The post came after 'Trailblazer's' loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

Holland was originally supposed to fight Daniel Rodriguez in a cathweight (180 pounds) bout at the event. However, due to 'Borz' missing weight, new matchups were made and Holland was eventually pitted against Chimaev.

The Chechen-born Swede made quick work of 'Big Mouth' and submitted him in the opening round of the fight.

Dana White comments on Kevin Holland possibly retiring from MMA

Dana White was recently asked for his thoughts on Kevin Holland's cryptic post, hinting at retirement from MMA. White spoke about his relationship with Holland and said that the emotions may have gotten the better of 'Big Mouth'.

White added that 'Trailblazer' should take some time to think before reaching a final decision as it is "too soon" for him to quit the sport:

"He gets out of the fight with Derek Brunson and realizes that he needs to work on his wrestling more. So he dives in and starts working on his wrestling and I think what happened to him happens to you, you lay in bed and go, 'Holy s**t!'... He's an emotional guy. I think the emotions got the best of him. Just take some time, get back in the gym and whatever he wants to do he can do. But, it's a little too soon for him to retire."

Kevin Holland's decision to hang up his gloves might be premature as 'Trailblazer' is only 29 years old and is possibly yet to hit his prime years as an athlete.

