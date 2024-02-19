Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty dealt with a family tragedy just days before his first world title defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

As if slugging it out the heavy-handed Felipe Lobo wasn’t challenging enough as it is, ‘The General’ entered the showdown with a heavy heart and mind after news of his uncle’s sudden passing.

Speaking to the media during his ONE Fight Night 19 post-event interviews, Haggerty admitted the death of his close relative made it quite hard to put his full focus on the fight at hand.

While obviously disheartened with grief, Haggerty, being the consummate professional, still carried on his business and successfully retained his world title after an impressive third-round comeback KO over the Brazilian.

The dual champion then made a touching gesture, as he offered his massive victory to his deceased loved one. Jonathan Haggerty shared:

“I’ll be totally honest with you all. That was a 60 percent fight camp. I’m not making no excuses. Also, a day before the fight, I got a knock on my hotel door and my uncle passed away. So this one’s for him. Uncle Jamie this one’s for you, mate."

Jonathan Haggerty showcased incredible resolve after surviving early knockdown scare from Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty was indeed bothered by his uncle’s passing and it showed early on in the fight.

The usually nimble and evasive tactician got caught up between the ring ropes in the first canto, and Lobo made him pay by almost knocking him out.

‘The General’, though, said true champions are determined by how well they can handle adversity.

The two-sport king told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview:

“The main thing is, you come back from it and that’s how you grow as a fighter. You go down, you get up twice, and there you go.”

