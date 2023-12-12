“This is one of my worst performances” – Two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia not satisfied with his KO win over Alex Roberts

Newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine turned in an epic performance last week, when he defeated WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts to capture the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

The two behemoths met in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, December 9th.

Kryklia dominated Roberts from the get-go, showcasing his incredible power and speed en route to a destructive second-round knockout.

The victory earned the Ukrainian star the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, which effectively makes him a two-sport ONE world champion. Kryklia is also the reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, as well as the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion.

Needless to say, the accolades are certainly piling up for the 32-year-old. Despite his amazing performance against Roberts, Kryklia shockingly said it was one of his worst performances.

In the post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Kryklia had this to say:

“Yeah, I felt it. As you saw. Actually, I want to say sorry to all my fans. I apologize because this is one of my worst performances. I was sleeping in the first round. But then I woke up.”

What’s next for Roman Kryklia?

Now a two-sport ONE world champion, the sky’s the limit for Roman Kryklia. The Ukrainian big man’s performance against dangerous Aussie Alex Roberts was uber impressive, regardless of what Kryklia says.

The combination of towering height, overwhelming size and sublime fighting skill is just too good. There aren’t many challengers left for Kryklia to face, because of the simple fact is that he’s taken them all out. With time, ONE Championship should be able to find a worthy foe for the two-sport king.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.