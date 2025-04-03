"This is pretty accurate," "Facts" - Fans back Chael Sonnen’s brutal assessment of Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s UFC return. The UFC Hall of Famer's assessment of the UFC icon's absence from the octagon has sparked numerous reactions from fans online.

Ad

'The Notorious' recently remarked on his potential UFC comeback, which made fans believe he is done fighting. The Irishman's political aspirations have taken the forefront in recent months, as have his promotional obligations with BKFC. He was notably slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but a toe injury forced him to withdraw.

Sonnen believes McGregor isn't on par with the current ranked lightweights and welterweights, and that inactivity will hurt him severely if he does choose to return.

Ad

Trending

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans backed Sonnen’s remarks. One user wrote:

"This is pretty accurate"

Another commented:

"Facts🔥"

Others wrote:

"True statement"

"Could not agree more"

"Ya cocaine ruined him its sad, I've said that for a while"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @sonnench on Instagram]

What did Conor McGregor most recently say about his UFC comeback?

Conor McGregor, at a BKFC press conference, when asked about his return to the octagon, said that at present, he has to pay heed to his political aspirations and commitments. He added that he's happy with what he has done so far in his fight career.

Ad

The Irishman said:

"I’ve got two fights on the contract… I’m happy with what I’ve done. There’s something else for me that's in my gut right now... We will see. Greatness don't rush."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGregor's last fight was his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier back in 2021, wherein he suffered a devastating leg injury. Following his recovery and rehabilitation, he featured opposite Michael Chandler as coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2023.

However, a public spat with USADA and promotional obligations for the 'Road House' remake further postponed the matchup, which was ultimately scrapped last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.