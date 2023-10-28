"This is pretty sad" - UFC legend Mark Coleman grimaces in pain as he is left needing a hip replacement, fans react

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman recently shared a video on Instagram that had fans worried for the veteran's physical well-being.

In the video, 'The Hammer' appeared to be in discomfort while being transported in an ambulance with oxygen tubing in his nose. Coleman revealed that this marked his third hospital trip this month due to persistent numbness in his hips, a condition requiring replacement.

Check out Coleman's video below:

Mark Coleman's condition elicited a diverse spectrum of responses from the MMA community.

"Bro what, the shoutouts to carnivore and ancestral tenants hahha"

"Not the best scenario to advertise your diet"

"Jake Paul's next opponent"

"Aw man...I don't wanna see him like this"

"I am sure Liver King appreciates the shoutout while having tubes sticking out of your face while grimacing in pain in the back of an ambulance."

"Mark is a legend but damn this is sad. Put down the phone bro and take care of your health. Liver king is not someone to emulate in any way."

"Note to self. Carnivore diet with send you to ER with hip pain got it!"

"Damn Joe Rogan looks hella old in this video"

Exploring Mark Coleman's legacy in the UFC

Mark Coleman undeniably stands as one of the most prominent heavyweights to have graced the UFC's octagon. His historic achievement includes becoming the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion in February 1997.

The UFC's heavyweight division was among the earliest additions to the promotion's roster. Subsequently, the decision was made to consolidate the Superfight Championship and the Tournament Championship, a pivotal move in determining the contender for the first-ever UFC heavyweight title.

Two leading contenders for the championship were Mark Coleman and Dan Severn, who subsequently battled for the title at UFC 12: Judgement Day in February 1997. Coleman emerged victorious in the first round via submission, securing his place as the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion.

'The Hammer' held the title for 170 days before his defeat by Maurice Smith at UFC 14. Afterward, Coleman briefly departed for PRIDE but made a comeback in 2009. He ultimately retired in 2010 following a loss to Randy Couture, concluding his MMA career with a record of 16-10.