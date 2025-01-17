“This is the prime point of my life” - Superbon says taking featherweight Muay Thai throne culminates his sporting career

Superbon has long reigned as one of the greatest kickboxers of his generation, yet he always felt the urge to return to his Muay Thai roots and dominate the sport he started in.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion can fulfill his dream when he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE 170.

Superbon's champion-versus-champion duel against Tawanchai goes down on January 24 at Impact Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said he's firmly in his prime and he wants nothing more than to capture Muay Thai's biggest prize before he enters the latter stages of his illustrious career.

Superbon added that he was born in Muay Thai and it would be a disservice if he failed to collect his sport's most coveted throne.

"I feel like that is the prime point of my life. As an athlete, the biggest purpose would be to be a champion in the sport you do. I've been doing Muay Thai since I was born."

Superbon had his first crack at Tawanchai's featherweight Muay Thai throne when he challenged his fellow Thai superstar at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

The pair put on one of the best Muay Thai matches that the historic Lumpinee Stadium has ever seen, and things eventually went Tawanchai's way as he retained the gold via majority decision.

Nevertheless, Superbon's Muay Thai display was enough to warrant a potential world title rematch against Tawanchai.

Superbon fully focused on his world title rematch against Tawanchai

Superbon will stop at nothing to claim champ-champ status when he faces off against Tawanchai for the second time in his career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon detailed his mindset ahead of his second attempt at Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

"Actually after the previous match with Tawanchai, I expected to fight (him again), but I think I was put to fight someone else in the rank first before the rematch. I'm confident, after beating Jo [Nattawut], that I'd get to fight Tawanchai again. So I've focused on fighting with Tawanchai after I beat Jo."

