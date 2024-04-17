"This is pure love W Max" - Fans react to Max Holloway's team reacting ecstatically to his knockout victory over Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway's last-minute knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 has quickly become the stuff of legend, sparking a wave of astonishment from both fans and fighters alike. Even the Hawaiian star's own corner could not believe their eyes when witnessing 'Blessed's' all-time great finish.

The former featherweight champion himself took to X/Twitter, where he shared footage of his corner's reaction to his stunning knockout. Holloway hailed them as fundamental to his success inside the octagon, even claiming that he owed them a debt he would never be able to repay.

Check out Max Holloway's corner reacting to his UFC 300 knockout:

Naturally, Holloway's devotion to his team, and vice versa, melted the hearts of fans online, who reacted to the clip in a thread formed just under it. One fan praised the former champion and his team for their historic success at UFC 300.

"What a great moment, you should all be proud."

Even Matt Frevola, a fellow UFC roster-mate and lightweight, flocked to 'Blessed's' tweet to express his approval.

"F*** yah man"

Some fans specifically praised the emotion shown by Holloway's team.

"If your boys aren't supporting you like this find new ones."

This praise was echoed by another comment.

"This is pure love W Max"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Max Holloway's UFC 300 knockout

In beating Gaethje, Holloway dethroned him as the 'BMF' champion of the UFC. He broke his foe's nose with a spinning back-kick early in the bout, taking advantage of Gaethje's habit of dipping his head low during exchanges. By intercepting him with a kick, Holloway severely compromised him.

He spent the remainder of the fight in the driver's seat, stunning Gaethje at several points before knocking him out at the very last second to tie the promotional record for its latest-ever knockout.

Max Holloway is the only undisputed UFC champion, former or otherwise, to hold the 'BMF' belt

Given its status as a symbolic championship, the 'BMF' title, despite all the criticism it has received, is an extremely rare honor. Thus far, it has only ever been held by three men, only one of whom is a former undisputed UFC champion: Max Holloway. The Hawaiian previously held the undisputed UFC featherweight title.

However, undisputed championship status has eluded the 'BMF' title's past owners. Justin Gaethje, who 'Blessed' beat for the belt, is a former interim lightweight champion. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal, the original BMF titleholder, has never been a champion, interim or otherwise.

