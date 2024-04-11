"Violence, violence and more violence" - Max Holloway discusses symbolic BMF title ahead of Justin Gaethje clash at UFC 300

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has put forth his take regarding the UFC's symbolic BMF championship.

Holloway is scheduled to move up in weight and fight former interim UFC lightweight champion and reigning BMF champion Justin Gaethje. Their five-round lightweight bout, with Gaethje's BMF title at stake, will transpire at UFC 300 (April 13, 2024).

The first BMF title fight witnessed Jorge Masvidal defeat Nate Diaz via third-round TKO to become the inaugural BMF champion at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019. The second BMF title showdown saw Gaethje beat Dustin Poirier via second-round KO to win the vacant BMF belt at UFC 291 in July 2023.

Speaking to TNT Sports' Adam Catterall, Max Holloway has addressed his upcoming clash against Justin Gaethje, the third-ever BMF title match. 'Blessed' alluded to the rich history of top-tier combatants who boast the distinction of having competed for the BMF belt. The Hawaiian athlete stated:

"One word that I would describe the BMF -- violence. That's what I think. I think the BMF is just violence. And when you think of the guys who fought for the BMF belt before me -- violence, violence, and more violence. So, this fight is violence. I can't wait for it. The BMF is cool and all, but I'm looking forward more to who I'm fighting; in Justin Gaethje. I think he's a future Hall of Famer. I'm just excited to share the octagon with him. And we'll go from there."

Catterall chimed in and suggested that as a fight fan, Holloway is aware of his and Gaethje's exceptional combat prowess and is anticipating a beautiful fight at UFC 300.

When asked if that's what excites him, Holloway concurred. The 32-year-old implied that most of Gaethje's opponents look like they've been in a vehicular accident. 'Blessed' noted that reporters have told him that he, too, similarly damages most opponents. He seemingly foresees damage being inflicted in their fight and himself ultimately emerging victorious:

"At the end of it all, I'll get my hand raised."

Watch Max Holloway's assessment below:

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: BMF title winner at UFC 300 likely to receive UFC lightweight title shot

The consensus is that the victor of the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway showdown would not only bag the BMF belt but could also earn a shot at the UFC lightweight title. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hinted at possibly fighting Dustin Poirier in June 2024.

Besides, the winner of the Charles Oliveira-Arman Tsarukyan clash at UFC 300 could also enter the lightweight title picture. As of this time, the UFC hasn't officially announced Makhachev's next opponent and exact comeback date.

Holloway currently stands at the No. 2 position in the official UFC featherweight rankings. It's unclear when he'll return to featherweight, perhaps for a much-discussed possible clash against Ilia Topuria. Moreover, many believe that a victory at UFC 300 could catapult 'Blessed' into a UFC lightweight title fight later this year (2024).

