"This is a real quote from Hamlet" - Fans hilariously react to Dustin Poirier's "jump the guillotine" joke 

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier's latest outing against French contender Benoit Saint Denis featured multiple submission attempts, including jumping guillotines.

Poirier ultimately won the fight in the second round via a powerful right hand that flattened Saint Denis. Poirier humorously referenced his attempts at a jumping guillotine with a mock philosophical quote on X (formerly known as Twitter), even attributing it to The Tragedy of Hamlet, a play by William Shakespeare.

He wrote:

""To jump or not to jump the guillotine, that is the question." - Hamlet"

Fans loved the Hamlet reference and quipped with their own jokes:

"This is a real quote from Hamlet"

""Though counsel warns against the guillotine's lure, Dustin, undeterred, pursues it for sure. In the octagon's embrace, his quest unfurled. Ever chasing a dream, against the world." - ChatGPT"

""happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of jumping a guillotine." - FDR"

"""Jump. That is the answer"

"Dustin Diamlet"

A few others called on the UFC fighter to design and release merchandise branded with jumping guillotine content.

"Need that shirt Dustin! [rolling on the floor laughing emoj we gotta put hamlet jumping a guillotine in the AI photo generator.. I'm a work on it!!"

Dustin Poirier discusses his jumping guillotines against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier does have a thing for the jumping guillotines, as it is not the first time he has attempted it.

In an interview last year, Poirier confidently stated that he was successful most of the time in the gym with his jumping guillotine. However, his coach has advocated against it as it has been costly, such as in his UFC 242 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I finish them all the time in the gym. My coach, Mike Brown, told me, 'Don't jump another guillotine.' I mean... We gave up position in the Khabib fight. You know, 9 out of 10 I probably finish in the gym. I have a good guillotine. But in the heat of the moment, it's a totally different thing. Under those lights it's a totally diiferent thing. These guys are fighting to the bitter end. There's blood and sweat. You know, it's just lesson learned. I won't do it again. Next fight I'm not jumping a guillotine."

Despite his promises of not attempting a jumping guillotine, 'The Diamond' remains persistent and may one day get his guillotine submission.

Check out Dustin Poirier's full comments below: