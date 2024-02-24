"This ref terrible almost killed shawty" - UFC star reacts to WMMA fighter shockingly urinating while being choked out during title fight

A UFC contender recently reacted to the shocking sight of a female mixed martial artist urinating while being choked out during her title fight at the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event.

Seldom do spectators witness bodily fluids inside the cage, usually limited to the more familiar sights of blood or sweat. However, an extraordinarily unusual occurrence unfolded during LFA 177 on Feb. 23. Shannon Clark, while applying a relentless bulldog choke, witnessed her opponent, Thaiany Lopes, lose consciousness.

As the 23-year-old Brazilian's body went rigid, she appeared to have unconsciously emptied her bladder in the cage before the referee intervened and separated her from Clark.

Check out the video below below:

The uncommon occurrence prompted a response from emerging UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney on X, who claimed that the referee's intervention came too late to halt the bout:

"Yo, this ref terrible almost killed shawty smh."

Check out Terrance McKinney's comment below:

At the 2:12 mark of the second round, Clark's decisive choke secured the victory and the vacant LFA women's flyweight title, keeping her undefeated in her burgeoning five-fight professional career.

How many fighters failed to make weight during UFC Mexico City weigh-ins?

While most of the 26 fighters scheduled for the UFC Mexico City fight card successfully met the weight requirement without any issues, two fighters surpassed the required limit.

Regrettably, the flyweight bout between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda encountered another setback as both fighters failed to make weight. Lacerda was the first to weigh in, exceeding the weight limit by one pound. However, the situation escalated when Chairez arrived later and significantly missed the 126-pound mark for a non-title fight, weighing in at 131 pounds.

As per a recent update from MMA journalist Danny Segura, the fight is set to proceed as scheduled but as a catchweight bout. Both fighters will face penalties from the UFC, although the specific amount has not been disclosed at this time.

Check out the complete weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126): flyweight

Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146): featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156): lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136): bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115): strawweight

Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156): lightweight

Preliminary Card

Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135): bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126): flyweight

Edgar Chairez (131) vs. Daniel Lacerda (127): catchweight

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156): lightweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126): flyweight

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe dos Santos (124): flyweight

Erik Silva (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (146): featherweight