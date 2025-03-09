"This ruined my day" - Hilarious fan superstition about Mark Zuckerberg accurately predicted Alex Pereira's UFC 313 fate after new photo drop

Alex Pereira just lost his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. But before the fight, a part of the MMA fandom on X/Twitter was in shambles after learning about 'Poatan's' backstage photot with tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg prior to the main event.

In short, it has led to the birth of a new MMA curse or superstition involving Zuckerberg, with fans predicting a Pereira loss that ultimately came to fruition. Though the loss to Ankalaev remains a peculiar one for Pereira, who managed to completely shut down his foe's takedown game.

Instead of Ankalaev's Dagestani wrestling, however, it was his striking that won him the bout. Pereira successfully stuffed all 12 of his rival's takedowns, and even scored an emphatic sweep of his own that left Ankalaev on his back right as round four ended.

Unfortunately for Pereira, he still lost the bout via unanimous decision. Before the main event, some fans were even hoping that rapper Drake, who is infamous for his poor betting-win ratio in sports, would bet on Ankalaev to win just to even things out for Pereira.

"We're overdue for a good double KO. Just need Drake to bet on Ankalaev and we're set"

Other fans, though, were deflated by the revelation.

"This ruined my day"

Another fan jokingly claimed that the black magic Jiří Procházka had once accused Pereira of using would protect him from the Zuckerberg curse.

"His warrior magic fends it off"

The Drake curse was again referenced.

"The Drake curse bro"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's pre-fight picture with Mark Zuckerberg

Ultimately, the fans' much-feared result did indeed occur, with Ankalaev scoring the unanimous decision win.

Alex Pereira isn't the only UFC champion to suffer from the Mark Zuckerberg curse

While Alex Pereira is the latest alleged victim of the supposed Mark Zuckerberg curse, he isn't the first. In fact, he isn't even the first champion to be in a similar position. Both Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, who were the then UFC featherweight and middleweight champions respectively, were.

Zuckerberg trained with the two men, both of whom went on to lose their next fights, with 'The Great' getting knocked out by Islam Makhachev in a rematch. Meanwhile, 'The Last Stylebender' was on the losing end of the biggest middleweight upset ever at the hands of Sean Strickland.

