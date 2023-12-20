"This is not scripted" - Kamaru Usman unveils why Dana White won't intervene to halt trash talk among fighters

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman weighed in on the extent of trash talking that fighters engage in and what it signifies about the fighters themselves.

Usman spoke to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast and was asked if it was UFC CEO Dana White's job to intervene between fighters who crossed certain boundaries in order to promote their fights. White usually presides over the final press conference before a pay-per-view event.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

“Well, I don’t think that’s Dana’s [White] job. Dana’s a promoter. And so, his job is to promote the fights. He has a whole company that he is looking out for and this is fight sports. It’s very difficult to tell two grown men, ‘Hey, don’t say that about this’, I mean this is not scripted. This is as – the motto is – as real as it gets. And so obviously, me being a man that I am and growing up the way that I grew up, I understand that there’s a limit to certain things... There’s certain lines that we don’t cross. And that goes into upbringing and the respect factor of just growing up in life. You understand that there’s certain things that you just don’t do."

Kamaru Usman also gave the example of war where ethics and morals are crucial factors when it comes to armed and violent combat.

"Just like I believe, in war… Men wage wars. It’s very difficult to start attacking women and children. That’s just never been a thing that men do. If I have a conflict with that side, when they say sign up for war, it’s men that sign up. We sign up and we go defend and so the same thing with what we’re doing because in a way we’re waging war with one another. That’s what men do, we leave those out. Because it’s between us.”

Check out his full comments below (20:20):

Kamaru Usman picks between the Paul brothers and the Tate brothers

In the same interview with Patrick Bet-David, Kamaru Usman weighed in on the idea of Jake Paul and Logan Paul fighting Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

The Paul brothers and Tate brothers have teased a matchup on their respective podcasts and shown an interest in making it happen. Usman backed the wrestling background of the Paul brothers over the Tates, despite Andrew Tate's kickboxing resume.

"It’s an MMA fight, I think that favors Jake and Logan [Paul] for sure. I mean, they actually wrestled. That’s [kickboxing] actually a disadvantage when it comes to wrestlers. If I catch a kick and you fall down, like, it’s different and it’s a different balance... The regular human doesn’t realize that it’s an actual skill to be able to get off of your back."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

Expand Tweet