“This is Smilla we’re talking about” - Filipino star Lito Adiwang says Natalia Diachkova has no chance of stopping Smilla Sundell

Lito Adiwang believes Natalia Diachkova has the power to knock anyone out, except Smilla Sundell.

The Filipino dynamo doesn't expect Diachkova to bulldoze her way when she challenges Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 22.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said Sundell is far too crafty to fall prey to Diachkova's terrifying power in the pair's May 3 matchup at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

"Honestly, if she's fighting another fighter then she can [knock her out]. But this is Smilla we're talking about. Champ is at a different level. With her height and the way she fights, I don't see Natalia knocking Smilla out," said Lito Adiwang.

Diachkova is one of the most terrifying female strikers on the planet, with the 5-foot-7 Russian star chalking up three knockouts and a 4-0 record in ONE Championship.

Sundell, however, faced a laundry list of top-quality fighters in the promotion

The 19-year-old racked up impressive wins over Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, Milana Bjelogrlic, and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Sundell's match against Rodrigues, though, might be her best win yet.

'The Hurricane' weathered an immense storm that Rodrigues brought in the early stages of their ONE Fight Night 14 showdown before she found her rhythm for the incredible third-round stoppage win in Singapore.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lito Adiwang planning on two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship

While he's keen on watching the Muay Thai barnburner between Sundell and Diachkova, Lito Adiwang is also planning on his world title exploits.

'Thunder Kid' is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, with his 10 promotional wins coming via either knockout or submission.

Now running on a three-fight winning streak, Adiwang revealed in a previous interview with Sportskeeda MMA that he plans to capture the ONE strawweight MMA world title and either the Muay Thai or kickboxing belt in his division.

"For me, that's my plan once I get the MMA belt. I plan to cross over and collect a world title in striking, either Muay Thai or kickboxing. I'm coming for both."