Strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang bares dream to become two-sport world champion: "Either Muay Thai or kickboxing"

Former fifth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang has big aspirations for what he wants to achieve in his career during his time with ONE Championship.

'Thunder Kid' is one of the top contenders in the talent-jammed division and with three wins in a row under his belt, a title shot is within his reach.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Adiwang spoke about how his dreams don't end with MMA gold.

The Filipino fighter hopes to one day test himself in striking so that he can attempt to become a two sport world champion in his career.

He revealed his intentions that will come once he reaches the top of his own division before going on to conquer uncharted territory:

"For me, that's my plan once I get the MMA belt. I plan to cross over and collect a world title in striking, either Muay Thai or kickboxing. I'm coming for both."

Lito Adiwang has a lot more mountains to climb in order to make this dream a reality

Lito Adiwang knows that he still has some serious work to put in before he can start to make this two-sport champion dream a part of his legacy.

The strawweight contender has been making up for lost time after he returned in 2023 following an injury that had him out on the sidelines for the best part of two years.

After nearly having all of his career ambitions collapse in front of his eyes, Lito Adiwang is more motivated than ever before to continue his win streak and work his way to the top.

Before he can look to compete in kickboxing or Muay Thai, winning the strawweight MMA title is his main focus right now.

