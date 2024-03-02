"This was after the sparring" - Devin Haney shares old footage of Floyd Mayweather praising him after infamous Gervonta Davis sparring session 

Devin Haney has responded to Ryan Garcia leaking footage of his sparring session with Gervonta Davis. At the time, 'The Dream' was a teenager, no more than 16 or 17 years old. Naturally, he took to X/Twitter to share a clip of all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. praising him for his efforts in sparring.

Both Mayweather and Haney can be seen sitting at the edge of the ring, locked in conversation before the legendary boxer speaks glowingly of Haney for holding his own against a dangerous and, at the time, higher-level boxer like 'Tank.'

"This was after the sparring.."

It was Mayweather's belief at the time that Haney's commitment and potential would see him become a future pound-for-pound contender. Years later, Haney is an undefeated world champion, so it seems that Mayweather's predictions were accurate.

"My father's working with him and the chemistry just with me working with him, when I was working with him in the dog house, just seeing that the things that he was doing, he's going to be an unbelievable professional. And the ultimate goal is to, I want this kid to be able to break my record."

Check out Floyd Mayweather Jr. praise a teenage Devin Haney (1:33):

During his rise in the boxing world, 'The Dream' idolized Mayweather, after whom he has modeled his career. Not only is he an undefeated defensive wizard like Mayweather was, he also fights under his own promotional company, adhering to nothing but co-promotional deals.

How many times have Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought?

April 20 will mark the first time that Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will cross swords in a professional boxing match. However, ahead of the bout, there has been tremendous anticipation over the fact that both men have clashed six times prior, with Haney and Garcia having three victories apiece.

Thus, their meeting on April 20 will be either man's opportunity to break the deadlock and settle the score. Furthermore, the pair will compete for the WBC super lightweight title, which is currently held by Haney, who will look to defend his title against his rival.