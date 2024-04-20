"This sport moves very fast" - Michael Chandler questions Arman Tsarukyan's decision to decline Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 302

Michael Chandler believes Arman Tsarukyan turning down a short-notice title fight opportunity against Islam Makhachev was a mistake.

At UFC 300, Tsarukyan claimed the No.1 spot at lightweight as he clinched a split decision win over former champion Charles Oliveira.

According to Tsarukyan's manager, his client was offered a title shot against Makhachev on June 1 at UFC 302 immediately after the win. However, his team declined the offer due to a lack of time to prepare properly.

Chandler, for one, believes the rising 155-pound contender shouldn't have turned down a championship opportunity. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Iron' said:

"Arman just went out there and beat Oliveira, sounds like he's going to be the No.1 contender next. I also don't understand why he didn't take that fight [the title shot]. I would have taken it. Man, this sport moves fast. This sport moves very fast."

Makhachev will now face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, with Conor McGregor vs. Chandler going down a few weeks after on June 29 at UFC 303.

'Iron' believes that his high-profile fight against 'The Notorious' happening shortly after the newly made lightweight championship fight might further diminish Tsarukyan's place in the title picture:

"A couple [of] weeks later you're going to see the biggest fight [McGregor vs. Chandler], a fight that's way bigger than that, and both guys can make lightweight. The sport moves fast, so you've got to take your opportunities, you've got to pounce on them."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (29:11):

When Arman Tsarukyan called out Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan is seemingly on the verge of competing for lightweight gold. However, while he was still climbing the divisional ladder, Michael Chandler was one of the potential matchups that interested him.

Following his knockout win over Joaquim Silva on UFC on ESPN 47 in 2023, 'Ahalkalakets' delivered a fiery call-out to Chandler, saying:

"Michael Chandler, his fight with Conor over, is over you know? And probably they are going to give me that fight and I'm going to kill this guy."

Catch Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Since then, Tsarukyan has secured two high-profile wins against Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira. He is expected to face the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev, having claimed the No.1 spot in the division following his win at UFC 300.