This stat strongly suggests why Michael Chandler may have an advantage over Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Michael Chandler is set to face the biggest challenge of his UFC career against Justin Gaethje. The two lightweight contenders will compete in a three-round contest which could easily be a Fight of the Year contender.

While Michael Chandler will be a massive underdog against Gaethje, 'Iron' has one particular statistic favoring him leading up to the fight: Chandler is undefeated in non-title, three-round fights in his MMA career.

The former Bellator lightweight champion has only tasted defeat in title fights, which always consist of five rounds. Michael Chandler's latest defeat came against current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/5/16/2243… Charles Oliveira survives early onslaught, finishes Michael Chandler by knockout to win lightweight title in UFC 262 main event ( @DamonMartin Charles Oliveira survives early onslaught, finishes Michael Chandler by knockout to win lightweight title in UFC 262 main event (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/5/16/2243… https://t.co/GaSDaG5cIO

Prior to that, Chandler succumbed to the ferocious punching power of Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire when he lost the Bellator lightweight title in 2019.

However, the statistics will be of little help to the American when he steps into the octagon against arguably the most violent fighter in all of MMA, Justin Gaethje.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Michael Chandler claimed Justin Gaethje "declined" to fight him "three or four different times."Gaethje says Chandler is "talking out of his ass". Michael Chandler claimed Justin Gaethje "declined" to fight him "three or four different times."Gaethje says Chandler is "talking out of his ass". https://t.co/QdXbNTY9Gv

Michael Chandler claims Justin Gaethje is the scariest guy he has ever fought

While speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Michael Chandler labeled Justin Gaethje as 'the scariest' and 'craziest' individual he has ever fought.

"I will say Justin Gaethje is the scariest guy I have ever fought, he is the craziest guy I've ever fought. I've fought some tough guys in the past but he by far, takes the cake. So there's this little bit of added, you know, intrigue to it and it just wakes me a little bit earlier in the morning, it helps me go a couple of extra rounds. It helps me do a little bit more, be a little bit more focused in my preparation because I know this guy ain't going away quickly. And I know what he wants to do inside the octagon, he's done it 20 something times before. Phenomenal fighter, dangerous fighter. All things considered man, it's just another training camp for me really."

Both fighters are coming off losses in championship bouts. Gaethje last fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and lost via a second-round submission. Chandler, as mentioned before, last fought Charles Oliveira, losing by KO in the second round.

Check out Michael Chandler's full interview below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh