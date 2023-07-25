“This tease will kill me” - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer’s ‘tempting’ images trigger awestruck reactions from MMA fans

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has become an icon within the mixed martial arts world, leaving audiences spellbound with her presence at various UFC events.

Since her debut in 2011 at UFC 125, Palmer's allure has become inseparable from the sport, cementing her position as one of its most recognizable and beloved figures.

With an ever-growing legion of admirers, Palmer exudes a fascinating aura that draws fans from all corners of the globe. Her online influence, especially on Instagram (where she boasts over 1.1 million followers), serves as a testament to her immense popularity.

However, a recent social media post by the veteran UFC ring girl sparked a flurry of excited comments from MMA fans.

Brittney Palmer reveals her secrets for viral Instagram success

During a discussion on the Neon Confidential podcast, Brittney Palmer opened up about her journey to achieving viral success on Instagram.

She revealed the methods and strategies that helped catapult her to social media prominence:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. I'm very blessed and lucky to literally live a really fun and adventurous life. But it is a very time consuming part of a job or situation... I try to do a rhythm... it's like art, modeling and promoting my stuff."

She added:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."

