"This time next year, he's the champion!" - Michael Bisping envisions Islam Makhachev winning the lightweight belt in 2023

Michael Bisping believes Islam Makhachev will become the UFC lightweight champion in 12 months' time.

According to Bisping, Makhachev is likely to beat Beneil Dariush in February and fight for the title next. The Englishman also pointed out that the Russian fighter is cornered by none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose experience will likely come in handy down the line.

In a video put out by BT Sport, Bisping said:

"I think he's going to beat Beneil [Dariush] and then he's going to get a crack at whoever's the champ. I just think with all the momentum, all the hype and his skills and his background and the corner and the support and the resources you put it all together, I think this time next year he's the champion. But, it's going to be hard to keep hold of."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about the future of the UFC lightweight division below:

Charles Oliveira is the reigning champion of the lightweight division. Oliveira is rumored to be taking on Justin Gaethje later this year, while a fight against Conor McGregor appears to be on the cards as well.

Makhachev is currently riding a nine-fight win streak in the UFC. The Dagestani enjoyed a stellar run in 2021, securing submission victories over Drew Dober, Thiago Moises and Dan Hooker.

He is set to take on Beneil Dariush next. The lightweight matchup is likely to determine the next title challenger at 155 lbs.

Javier Mendez claims Islam Makhachev has better striking and grappling than Charles Oliveira

Javier Mendez favors Islam Makhachev in a potential bout with Charles Oliveira. According to Mendez, Makhachev's well-rounded game would cause a lot of problems for Oliveira in a potential bout.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Mendez said:

"Stylistically-wise, Islam could strike, he can kick. Khabib wasn’t a great kicker. Khabib would have to go straight to the grappling with Charles and probably dominate him there... I kind of feel, my personal opinion, as great as Charles is, I think Islam would dominate him there too."

Check out the video below:

Both Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are grappling specialists. Makhachev, as mentioned earlier, is coming off three submission victories on the trot. In his most recent outing, he forced a verbal tap from Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Oliveira, on the other hand, is the best finisher in UFC history, period.

The Brazilian not only has the most finishes in the history of the promotion (18), but the most submissions (14) as well. Out of Oliveira’s 31 career wins, 19 have come by way of submission and 9 by way of KO/TKO. His current 10-fight win streak comprises 8 finishes.

