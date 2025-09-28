“This training camp has been hard” - Jonathan Di Bella says he has been pushed to the limit in Prajanchai rematch

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is eager to become the undisputed king of the division and is leaving no stone unturned in preparation.The Italian-Canadian striker will run it back with reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a unification battle in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 36 on Oct. 3 in Bangkok.It’s all or nothing for Di Bella, who will once again share the ring with the only man to defeat him professionally. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrajanchai attained two-sport supremacy when he beat the 29-year-old via unanimous decision in June 2024. Di Bella insists he should have had his hand raised that night, and he’s eager to prove that in one of the most sought-after rematches of the year.The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star has pulled out all the stops and has been bringing out the big guns in training. This includes ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion, Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel.&quot;This training camp has been hard. My dad's been putting me through a hard training session. He's been getting me hard sparring partners, like [Regian] Eersel, and other bigger and stronger pro boxers as well,&quot; he told ONE.Jonathan Di Bella recalls close nature of first bout with PrajanchaiJonathan Di Bella understands that his ultra-competitive bout with Prajanchai could have gone either way.It was neck-and-neck for both elite warriors as the outcome was decided by the slimmest of margins.The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative told ONE:&quot;I feel like the first two rounds were all going my way. I feel like I won the first two rounds, and the last two, it kind of feels like he stole the last two rounds. But yeah, the fight was great. It was a great experience.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.