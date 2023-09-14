“This training hell will soon pass” – Stamp Fairtex shares how she keeps MMA fire burning

After suffering a defeat to Angela Lee at ONE X last year, Stamp Fairtex has had to keep her head to the ground to keep pushing forward in her career.

Maintaining her focus after failing to secure a world championship in MMA, the 25-year-old went straight back to the drawing board.

Rebounding from her loss with back-to-back wins in MMA, the elite striker proved that she is far from done yet just because she lost a title fight.

With Lee currently taking time off, Stamp will now face Ham Seo Hee for the interim title at ONE Fight Night 14.

On September 29, all of her hard work and dedication since transitioning to MMA will be put into practice at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the fight, she took the opportunity to give fans some insight into the way she approaches training for fights.

While she puts her mind and body to the test each and every day in the gym, the Thai superstar knows that she is doing it in order to reap the rewards in the circle.

Before she returns for another blockbuster main event, Stamp shared the secrets of her motivation:

“I just told myself at the end of the day, this training hell will soon pass. So I need to put everything on it and go and take a rest after training."

She added:

"Then, I repeat the process tomorrow until after the fight. Only then, I'll be able to rest and I can go travel anywhere I want.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.