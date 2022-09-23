"This has to be a troll job" - Fans argue whether Brock Lesnar could have 'flatlined' Jon Jones

A Twitter post suggesting Brock Lesnar could have 'flatlined' Jon Jones hasn't gone down well with fans. A Twitter handle named @ThatOneUFCFan recently wrote:

"Brock Lesnar would absolutely flatline Jon Jones, It’s ridiculous."

Check out the tweet below:

Some fans immediately pinned down the post as a "troll job." @SFCCMolina commented:

"This has to be a troll job… only a WWE fan would believe this."

Chris Molina @SFCCMolina @ThatOneUFCFan This has to be a troll job… only a WWE fan would believe this.

However, some fans took the post seriously and started explaining how Jones would beat Lesnar in all probability. @87chris87701 wrote:

"Jones would literally kill him lol you must not watch mma if you think lesnar can beat jones. Jones is way to technical an smart . Lesnar just rushes in an hopes for a take down . Wouldn’t happen an wouldn’t even be close . Go watch lesnar fight overeem an be real with yourself"

CPT @87chris87701 @ThatOneUFCFan Jones would literally kill him lol you must not watch mma if you think lesnar can beat jones. Jones is way to technical an smart . Lesnar just rushes in an hopes for a take down . Wouldn't happen an wouldn't even be close . Go watch lesnar fight overeem an be real with yourself

Bradley Donley @BradleyDonley3 @ThatOneUFCFan No I don't think Brock Lesnar could beat Jon Jones because Jon Jones has the reach advantage and he would just tire Brock Lesnar out and then knock him out say the third round because Brock Lesnar was decent but not good that's why he joined WWE

ケカNeyouno @neyouno @ThatOneUFCFan Jones outwrestles the fuck out of Lesnar lol

The author of the original post kept baiting Jon Jones at regular intervals, inciting more responses. @ThatOneUFCFan wrote:

"How? Jones can’t wrestle for shit & striking isn’t all there"

Interestingly, the Twitter user went onto specify that he was only baiting fans.

𝐎'𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝟐.𝟎 🥷🏼 @ThatOneUFCFan @SmoknGetBckPcks I got a better one. "Tell me you don't know satire without telling me you don't know satire"

Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar have expressed interest in a potential clash in the past

The idea of a blockbuster clash between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar has been discussed before. Jones even called out the WWE superstar after his 214 victory over Daniel Cormier, which was later overturned to a no contest.

WWE superstar Kurt Angle also told Ariel Helwani in 2019 that Jones was the one fight Lesnar wanted. Angle said:

"The one fight he wants, and I don't know if it's ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon."

However, Jones claimed that Lesnar didn't really want to fight him as he would embarrass the WWE superstar. 'Bones' wrote:

"He knows that's what his friends want to hear, but he doesn't really want this fight. Trust me. Brock is way too slow, I'll embarrass him." h/t sportbible.com

Jones once again called out Lesnar in 2020 after announcing his move up to heavyweight.

BONY @JonnyBones Brock I'll beatcho ass too

While Jones is scheduled to return to the octagon against Stipe Miocic at UFC 282 in December, Brock Lesnar hasn't competed since 2016.

