"This a W" - Jake Paul's hilarious take on existence of '3 genders' has fans siding with the YouTuber

Jake Paul has been garnering a lot of fans recently following all the questionable decisions made by his brother Logan Paul. His latest opinion has gotten fans siding for him again.

'The Problem Child' is one of the biggest names in the YouTuber boxing world currently, and Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the world. So naturally, the pair decided to meet up and spar together. Ross live-streamed the whole ordeal and before putting on the gloves, the pair were talking to each other when Sneako asked Paul how many genders there were, to which he replied:

"Uh, there's three, male, female, and mentally ill."

Take a look at the video:

"We’re watching a weird shift of Jake becoming the likable Paul brother and as a doud who despises seeing anything on him, I’m kinda here for it."

"the one smart thing this guy has said"

"He got that one right."

Adin Ross gives Jake Paul his flowers for single-handedly taking YouTuber boxing to the next level

The former Twitch streamer has always had a good relationship with Jake Paul and has streamed with him multiple times before. However, he has never openly told 'The Problem Child' how much he respected him for what he did in the ring. He also possibly came to this realization after putting on gloves himself and realizing how hard it really to box:

"I never gave you your flowers on camera bro but I highly respect you for what you've done for YouTuber transformation to boxing. In my opinion, you can say whatever you want but Jake is the only one I can take seriously."

Jake Paul also gave some love back to the streamer and went on to reveal that the pair have shown their appreciation for each other through texts. 'The Problem Child' also went on to call out other YouTube boxers, mainly KSI, stating how they have no fights against professional boxers or any real competition.