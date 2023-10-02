"This whole idea of purity in sports is horsesh**" - Joe Rogan clamps down on drug-testing in sports and its effectiveness

According to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, the clampdown on performance-enhancing drugs in sports is unnecessary.

The sportscaster believes that athletes, especially those engaged in combat sports, should be allowed to use performance enhancers to maintain their physical and cognitive primes.

During episode 147 of the JRE MMA Show featuring Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch, the 56-year-old UFC color commentator reasoned why fighters should be able to use performance-enhancing supplements, saying:

"I just think this whole idea of purity is horses**t. The purity in sports in terms of supplementation: are you allowed to take creatine? You are. Well, creatine is a performance-enhancing substance... It's not just physically enhancing, creatine is cognitively enhancing."

He added:

"And then there is also you are staking BCAA's... You are taking beta-alanine before you exercise. That's performance-enhancing.... There is a lot of pre-workouts that are legal. There is a lot of stuff that is legal that is a hundred percent performance-enhancing."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (0:25):

Rogan believes it's ideal to allow fighters to use supplements to restore their natural levels of testosterone and growth hormones so that they can extend their primes as long as they can.

Furthermore, the podcaster opined that regulators should be more concerned about optimizing the performance of athletes rather than being obsessed with formulating stringent drug-testing methods.

Catch the full JRE episode below:

When Georges St-Pierre told Joe Rogan how easy it is to cheat during drug tests

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre is a harsh critique of performance-enhancing substances in combat sports. 'GSP' wholly believes it is still relatively easy for cheaters to fool the drug testers.

During episode 28 of the JRE MMA Show, 'Rush' explained to Joe Rogan how one would go about fooling the regulators, even after taking steroids. He said:

"Let's say I want to have an injection of a product that would last in my body for two days. So I know that particular day I cannot be tested... So I put [in] my whereabouts, that I'm traveling... anywhere, like somewhere that is believable and then I come back two days after. [But] that substance will [only] stay in my body for a certain period of time, but the effect of it will last, maybe a month."

Catch Georges St. Pierre's comments below (3:28):

Catch the full JRE podcast below:

Fighters like UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera have also recently claimed that there are still staggering loopholes in drug-testing in MMA.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates