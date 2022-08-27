"This will age horribly" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira claiming he will knock Islam Makhachev out in the first round

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to fight each other at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. In the last few months, the lightweight championship clash has garnered a lot of excitement from fans and the media alike.

The upcoming fight has also brewed some tension between the fighters with stern words being exchanged between the two sides. A Twitter post by Full Violence quoted Oliveira saying in an interview:

"This fight doesn't get past the first round. I will KO this guy."

Check out the tweet:

Fans had mixed reactions to the former champion's statement. One fan doubted if 'do Bronx' would come through on his promise by posting:

"Well this will age horribly"

Twitter user, @shabthekid, was countered by other MMA fans who remained confident that Oliveira would take the win, regardless of the round the fight finishes in.

Another fan showed confidence in Islam Makhachev's ability to dictate the pace of the fight against Charles Oliveira's skill.

The same fan also mentioned Makhachev's ability to limit damage.

Other fans of 'do Bronx' showed support for the Brazilian in response to the tweet:

While some fans expressed their eagerness for this bout to take place, others already considered Oliveira to be the champion despite the belt sitting vacant.

The tweet's replies were rounded up by Islam Makhachev fans displaying their proud support towards the Dagastani.

Charles Oliveira breaks down his upcoming title fight against Islam Makhachev

Both fighters are on lengthy winning streaks in the division with 11 wins on the trot for Charles Oliveira and 10 for Islam Makhachev. Hence, it will take an immense preparation camp and the right tactical approach to get the better of each other in the octagon.

Oliveira delved into how the fight might pan out. In an interview with Ag. Fight, he said:

"He'll try to take me down not through my legs, but through my hips. He'll try to take me down and nullify my legs. He won't come dying to submit me, but rather to wear me out. But man, like I said, I'm not worried about what Makhachev can bring. I'm worried about what Charles can take there. You can be sure it won't go past the first round." [translation via Brazilian MMA Legends]

The Brazilian continued:

"So the team is setting up my strategy, I'll be moving forward all the time as I said. I have firepower in my hands. If you look at my latest opponents, that's what they're talking about. The firepower in my hands. And my jiu-jitsu you know very well." [translation via Brazilian MMA Legends]

Charles Oliveira showed faith in his team's plans and also referenced his past finishes. Despite former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov cornering his opponent, Oliveira is confident of countering Makhachev's gameplan and getting a win at UFC 280.

Watch his complete interview on the Brazilian MMA Legends channel:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew