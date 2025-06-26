"This will be the biggest PPV" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria floats UFC P4P belt idea for a potential fight against Islam Makhachev

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has proposed a scenario in which he could face Islam Makhachev for a hypothetical pound-for-pound title, provided both fighters emerge victorious in their upcoming bouts.

Topuria has long eyed a potential showdown against Makhachev. He vacated his 145-pound strap to make a move up to the lightweight division; however, the Dagestani fighter followed a similar path and announced his move to welterweight.

The Georgian-Spaniard is now set to face Charles Oliveria this weekend for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317. On the flip side, Makhachev is expected to face newly minted 185-pound champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year.

'El Matador' recently appeared in an interview with MMA journalist, Papa Legaspi, where he said that a potential clash against Makhachev for a pound-for-pound title would be "the perfect scenario."

"If [Makhachev] becomes the welterweight champion and I win the lightweight title, why not make a pound-for-pound belt? For me, it's the perfect scenario."

The post sparked several fan reactions. One user wrote:

"This will be the biggest PPV in a while."

Others commented:

"All this yapping just to get choked out by Charles this weekend😂😂."

"Anyone notice how Ilia single-handedly killed the BMF belt by making a mockery out of it😹? Bro's bigger than the UFC."

"Always knew Ilia vs. Islam would end up happening somehow."

"Winner fights [Tom] Aspinall."

Alexander Volkanovski predicts early knockout victory for Ilia Topuria

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria will be too much for Charles Oliveira to handle and has backed the Georgian-Spaniard to lift the lightweight championship this weekend.

'The Great' has previously shared the Octagon with Topuria and was on the receiving end of a brutal knockout. He expects 'El Matador' to secure an early finish in his upcoming bout and fulfill his dream of becoming a two-weight champion. Volkanovski said:

"I think he’s going to get the win. I think Ilia can catch him. I reckon early knockout. Early knockout for Ilia Topuria."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (6:10):

