"This will never be done again" - Dana White promises to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime "masterpiece" at The Sphere for UFC 306

Dana White recently opened up about UFC 306 and promised to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime event for MMA fans. The event is scheduled for Sep.14 and will mark the promotion's first-ever event at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion will also be celebrating Mexican Independence Day as the event is also referred to as Noche UFC 2. Last year's special event was a success as the promotion sold out T-Mobile Arena for a Fight Night card and had a lively atmosphere throughout the night.

Since The Sphere opened, the UFC CEO has expressed his desire to host an event at the state-of-the-art venue. During his post-event press conference this past Saturday, White mentioned that he expects to surpass an already high standard. He said:

"This is going to be the sickest live event in combat sports that anybody has ever seen and it will never be done again. This will be a one and done. Just because I want to do it...This is going to be a f***ing masterpiece. I'm telling you right now, and this will be a fact - this will never be done again."

Check out Dana White's comments regarding UFC 306 at The Sphere below:

Dana White heaps praise on The Sphere

Dana White thinks very highly of The Sphere as a venue and praised the tools that will be at his disposal for UFC 306.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this past February, the UFC CEO lauded The Sphere and its capabilities. White mentioned that he plans to maximize it to ensure the ultimate fan experience and loves the challenge of pulling it off. He said:

"The Sphere is the star of the show, it's well worth going. Anybody who comes in town [to Las Vegas], you have to go to The Sphere...I went and saw the U2 show...What happened was after they did the show and people started looking at it and they're like, 'This is cool for concerts but you can't do live events here,' I love hearing that."

Check out Dana White's comments regarding The Sphere below:

