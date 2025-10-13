"This is a win for the Brazilian crowd" - Charles Oliveira delivers emotional message to fans after victory against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio 

Charles Oliveira stole the show in Rio de Janeiro with a second-round submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio. The former UFC lightweight champion controlled the contest from the opening exchange to smother Gamrot with pressure and dictate the pace.The victory kept Oliveira undefeated on Brazilian soil and marked his 24th career win in the UFC. This victory tied him for the second-most all-time wins in the UFC behind Jim Miller. The celebration that followed was pure emotion as Oliveira sprinted into the stands to embrace his family.After the fight, Oliveira spoke about how much the night meant to him. He called the win one for the Brazilian crowd and expressed his desire to return soon.Speaking in an interview with UFC, Oliveira said:&quot;One more for my record. Actually, it didn't matter if it would be a knockout, a submission, or a decision. This is a win for the Brazilian crowd. This is all for the crowd. I just wanted to come back. I appreciate it if people felt that I shouldn't come back for concerns with me, but I just wanted to come back... I wanted to come back as soon as possible, and you guys saw that I was right in the octagon.&quot;He added:&quot;I'm feeling good. I have no injuries, so I still want to come back as soon as possible. I'll have one week off and then I'll come back to training. I'll talk to Diego, and I know that one more good win will take me back to the title run.&quot;Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:Max Holloway claims he's open to Charles Oliveira rematch after UFC Rio calloutCharles Oliveira’s dominant win over Mateusz Gamrot in Rio de Janeiro culminated with a bold challenge to Max Holloway for a BMF showdown. The former UFC lightweight champion’s message reached Holloway, who responded with genuine interest.The reigning BMF titleholder admitted he would enjoy the matchup. However, he also said that he's recovering from hand surgery following his win over Dustin Poirier. Responding to Oliveira's callout on his Kick channel, Holloway said:&quot;BMF at the White House, brother? The White House card is just so far away, you know what I mean? It's like a year, boys... I don't know if I want to wait that long. We'll see what happens. Never say never... We've been talking about this fight [Holloway vs. Oliveira]. Me and him have a history. He's blaming [that loss] on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now.&quot;