  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This is a win for the Brazilian crowd" - Charles Oliveira delivers emotional message to fans after victory against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio 

"This is a win for the Brazilian crowd" - Charles Oliveira delivers emotional message to fans after victory against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:36 GMT
Charles Oliveira talks about his UFC Rio win. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Charles Oliveira talks about his UFC Rio win. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Charles Oliveira stole the show in Rio de Janeiro with a second-round submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio. The former UFC lightweight champion controlled the contest from the opening exchange to smother Gamrot with pressure and dictate the pace.

Ad

The victory kept Oliveira undefeated on Brazilian soil and marked his 24th career win in the UFC. This victory tied him for the second-most all-time wins in the UFC behind Jim Miller. The celebration that followed was pure emotion as Oliveira sprinted into the stands to embrace his family.

After the fight, Oliveira spoke about how much the night meant to him. He called the win one for the Brazilian crowd and expressed his desire to return soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking in an interview with UFC, Oliveira said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"One more for my record. Actually, it didn't matter if it would be a knockout, a submission, or a decision. This is a win for the Brazilian crowd. This is all for the crowd. I just wanted to come back. I appreciate it if people felt that I shouldn't come back for concerns with me, but I just wanted to come back... I wanted to come back as soon as possible, and you guys saw that I was right in the octagon."
Ad

He added:

"I'm feeling good. I have no injuries, so I still want to come back as soon as possible. I'll have one week off and then I'll come back to training. I'll talk to Diego, and I know that one more good win will take me back to the title run."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Ad
Ad

Max Holloway claims he's open to Charles Oliveira rematch after UFC Rio callout

Charles Oliveira’s dominant win over Mateusz Gamrot in Rio de Janeiro culminated with a bold challenge to Max Holloway for a BMF showdown. The former UFC lightweight champion’s message reached Holloway, who responded with genuine interest.

The reigning BMF titleholder admitted he would enjoy the matchup. However, he also said that he's recovering from hand surgery following his win over Dustin Poirier. Responding to Oliveira's callout on his Kick channel, Holloway said:

"BMF at the White House, brother? The White House card is just so far away, you know what I mean? It's like a year, boys... I don't know if I want to wait that long. We'll see what happens. Never say never... We've been talking about this fight [Holloway vs. Oliveira]. Me and him have a history. He's blaming [that loss] on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications