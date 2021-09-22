"This is the world's most baffling excuse" - Chael Sonnen reacts to Yoel Romero's claim that he expected Phil Davis fight to last five rounds

Chael Sonnen is highly suspicious of Yoel Romero's claim that he expected his Bellator debut to last five rounds. 'The American Gangster' called Romero's explanation the "world's most baffling excuse."

Romero fought Phil Davis at Bellator 266 last Saturday. The fight was scheduled for three rounds. However, the former UFC star said he expected it to be a five-round bout.

After losing the fight via a split decision, Romero claimed he was eyeing a late victory opposite Davis in a fourth or fifth round.

Reacting to Romero's claim in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"This is the world's most baffling excuse in all fairness. I cannot help but tease Yoel Romero for even saying the words. But if he really thought there were two more rounds and he thought he was going to reserve and hold back...and if you do watch the fight, there were a couple of places where it did look as though Yoel could offer more resistance...that's something you would do if you were throwing the round away."

Questioning Romero's "excuse," Sonnen wondered how the former UFC middleweight's family, manager and even Bellator officials hadn't informed him that his fight was scheduled for three rounds.

"Press conferences all week and it was never mentioned (that it's a three-round fight), history in Bellator of not doing that, contract that was signed, referee who explained the rules, three coaches in his corner, his mom and dad who were watching it... Sweet potato pie! Yoel lost a three-round fight and he's trying to tell you he thought it was scheduled for five. That is gold."

Watch Sonnen's reaction in the video below:

Scott Coker says he wouldn't mind seeing Yoel Romero at middleweight

Yoel Romero made his professional MMA debut at light heavyweight. After a few fights, 'The Soldier of God' moved one weight class down to middleweight, where he was incredibly successful early on.

According to Scott Coker, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Yoel Romero to move back to middleweight. The Bellator CEO said he "would love" to see Romero compete for the middleweight title after Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford settle their score.

