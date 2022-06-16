"I think she won the first three rounds" - Josh Thomson shares opinion on Valentina Shevchenko's close-fought title match against Taila Santos

Josh Thomson didn't seem quite satisfied with the end result of the recently concluded flyweight title match between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos.

Shevchenko and Santos fought against each other at the co-main event of UFC 275. Throughout the first three rounds, Taila Santos was seen dominating the match with several successful takedown attempts while also attempting a rear-naked choke on numerous occasions.

Despite Shevchenko being able to pull up in the subsequent rounds, everyone expected the Brazilian would get her hands raised. However, to everyone's surprise, Shevchenko was declared the winner after two of the three judges voted in her favor.

Several analysts and former champions have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision, claiming that it was not justified.

On a recent episode of The Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson expressed his thoughts on the matter. He stated that the Brazilian had clearly won the first three rounds of the five-round fight and that he expected her to be declared the winner.

"I had Santos winning, I think, after listening to a lot of people they had Santos winning...maybe I am wrong. In this scenario, in this situation, I thought she [Taila Santos] was winning the fight. I thought she won rounds one, two, and three, I believe... I think she won the first three rounds."

You can check out Josh Thomson give his opinion on the issue in the video below:

Brendan Schaub slams judges for controversial judgement in the Valentina Shevchenko vs. taila Santos title fight

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, among others, appears dissatisfied with the judges' decision in the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos fight.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Schaub Show, the former heavyweight claimed that Santos' grappling skills were quite commendable and it was definitely better than 'Bullet'. He also argued that the Brazilian definitely deserved the three rounds.

“You look at her style, you know and I, Shevchenko is getting tad older, maybe a step slower a little bit. Santos grappling style should definitely have the advantage there and it showed, man. It showed, so… You know, these judges, the one I gave 49 - 46, is absolutely smoking crack cocaine. Let’s be honest here. But, you know, looking at the fight, I hate to say that somebody got robbed, but you know it’s hard not to give Santos those three rounds.”

You can watch Schaub discuss Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos title fight in the video below:

