“Those body shots make me cry” - Fans in awe of Jonathan Haggerty’s speed and explosive power

Fans have praised Jonathan Haggerty for the speed and explosive power he showcased while hitting pads during a training session.

Haggerty has had a massive target on his back since becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion earlier this year. As a result, ‘The General’ continues to evolve in the gym to prepare for whoever could be next.

The 26-year-old world champion recently shared an Instagram video of himself hitting pads. The comment section was filled with praise, including the following responses:

“Those body shots make me cry”

Instagram comment

“If technique perfection was a person … unmatchable”

Instagram comment

“Such brutality, crisp and mesmerizing technique. Looking forward to watching the title defense 🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comment

“There’s nothing quite like a long range liver shot”

Instagram comment

“Elbows sending kids to the shadow realm”

Instagram comment

“This power is unbelievable 🔥”

Instagram comment

Jonathan Haggerty started his ONE tenure in the flyweight Muay Thai division. After winning his promotional debut, Haggerty became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with a win against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. Unfortunately, he failed to defend his throne after losing back-to-back fights against Rodtang.

Haggerty competed in three more fights at flyweight and catchweight before committing to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division. On April 23, ‘The General’ made history by ending Nong-O Hama’s ten-fight promotional win streak with a first-round knockout.

It’s unclear who’s next for Jonathan Haggerty. With that said, there are plenty of potential opponents, including ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, top-ranked bantamweight Felipe Lobo, the always dangerous Liam Harrison, and an instant rematch against Nong-O.