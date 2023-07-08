“Those buns deserve an anaconda” - Ex-UFC beauty Paige VanZant flashes bum in risqué mirror selfie, sets fans ablaze

Former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns star Paige VanZant has once again ignited the internet with her latest social media post. The ex-UFC beauty shared a risqué mirror selfie on her Instagram handle where she daringly flashed her bum, captivating the attention of her fans.

VanZant's journey in the UFC came to an end in 2020 when she suffered a first-round submission defeat at the hands of Amanda Ribas. Following her departure from the promotion she joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and made appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was during this time that VanZant made the decision to create an account on the adult content platform, OnlyF*ns.

As Paige VanZant continues to explore new endeavors beyond her MMA career, her social media presence and captivating posts have undoubtedly attracted attention and sparked conversations among fans and admirers.

When Paige VanZant revealed disturbing incidents of her past

At the vulnerable age of 16, Paige VanZant tragically became a victim of a physical assault that shattered her identity and forever changed the trajectory of her life.

In her memoir, 'Rise,' published in 2019, she candidly recounts the distressing moments, painting a vivid picture of the anguish she endured:

"They forcefully manipulate my body, repositioning me against my will. My feeble attempts to resist prove futile as my limbs seem to weigh me down like hardened cement. A dense fog clouds my mind, impeding my ability to think clearly... I am awake and fully aware of the horrifying reality unfolding before me, yet utterly powerless to intervene. My voice is silenced, my choices stripped away, leaving me with no alternative but to surrender and fervently pray for the torment to cease."

darkdefender @JPlayer13

I read this in one sitting. I knew Paige was tough before but I had no idea how tough. The things she went through would break most people. You don't have to be an mma fan to like this book Latest Read: Rise by Paige VanzantI read this in one sitting. I knew Paige was tough before but I had no idea how tough. The things she went through would break most people. You don't have to be an mma fan to like this book #paigevanzant Latest Read: Rise by Paige VanzantI read this in one sitting. I knew Paige was tough before but I had no idea how tough. The things she went through would break most people. You don't have to be an mma fan to like this book #paigevanzant https://t.co/rPpf08gyR3

As Paige VanZant continues to navigate her journey inside and outside the realm of martial arts, her resilience and courage serve as a powerful reminder that even in the face of darkness, the human spirit has the strength to rise and find hope.

