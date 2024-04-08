“Those are some insane glasses” - Fans amazed by UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s uber cool preparations to watch the solar eclipse

Joe Rogan, like everyone else, is excited to see today's solar eclipse.

Today, those in North America will get to see this incredibly rare event. For those unaware, the term is for when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun for a brief moment. In the process, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully, or partially blocks out the sun's light.

Eclipses are pretty rare, and this will be the first one seen in America since 2017. It will be the first in Mexico since 1991, and the first visible for Canadians since 1979. It will be the last solar eclipse visible to Americans until August 2044.

Naturally, many in North America are incredibly excited to see it happen. That would include UFC commentator Rogan, who took to X earlier today. In a post, the comedian and podcaster showed a selfie of himself outside, wearing wild glasses to see the eclipse.

In the post, Rogan joked that he was excited to see the Anunaki, a group of ancient deities.

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans online reacted to Rogan's post, with some joking that he should've done a podcast during the historic moment. Others, couldn't help but comment on his glasses. With one fan writing:

"Those are some insane glasses."

Check out the full fan response to the post below:

[All comments are in response to @JoeRogan post on X]

What happens if you look at a Solar Eclipse without glasses? Joe Rogan's preparation explained

If you're planning on looking at the Solar Eclipse today like Joe Rogan, you're going to need some sort of protection.

While today's historic event is a cool thing to see, it doesn't come without its risks. If you're planning on going outside to try and look at the sun, you'll need a form of special glasses.

While your glasses don't need to look like Rogan's, you will need protection. If one looks at the Solar Eclipse with the naked eye, they risk permanent damage to their cornea and retina. It takes only a few seconds for the damage to occur as well.

Still, that doesn't mean everyone will follow the rules. During the last major eclipse in 2017, then-U.S. President Donald Trump went viral for staring directly at it without any eye protection. However, the Republican politician seemingly was able to make it out alright.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will you be watching the solar eclipse? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion