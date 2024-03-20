“Thought you actually wanted to change the sport for future fighters” - Fans slam MMAFA for accepting 'pleasing' settlement by UFC in antitrust case

The combat sports community recently voiced their disapproval of the Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association (MMAFA) for accepting a settlement proposed by the UFC in the antitrust case.

TKO Group Holdings, the umbrella organization overseeing the UFC, has reached a $335 million settlement to resolve two class-action lawsuits filed by former UFC fighters. The sports and entertainment conglomerate sealed the deal on Wednesday, bringing an end to disputes stemming from five interlinked class-action lawsuits filed between December 2014 and March 2015.

MMAFA, the overseeing body of the lawsuits, recently turned to X and expressed satisfaction with the settlement in an official statement that read:

"We are pleased with the settlement and will disclose more when we file with the Court in 45-60 days. We Love All of these guys!"

However, MMAFA's post did not resonate with the combat sports community, eliciting a variety of reactions.

"UFC’s PR team did one helluva job covering this up."

"Amazing! I trust they are happy with this."

"You guys were in court for nearly a decade and all you got out of it amounts to a large fine. Nothing has changed in the way the UFC does business."

"All you did was settle for money. Thought you actually wanted to change the sport for future fighters."

The legal actions leveled against Zuffa, the entity in charge of UFC operations prior to TKO, alleged violations of antitrust laws through the underpayment of fighters and suppression of competition among other MMA promoters. Initially, former fighters Cung Le, Nate Quarry, and Jon Fitch lodged their complaint against Zuffa in a federal court in 2014.

In June 2021, Kajan Johnson and C.B. Dollaway initiated a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit against Zuffa and Endeavor, echoing similar accusations of illicit and anti-competitive antics within the MMA realm.

What changes does MMAFA seek to implement in mixed martial arts?

The MMAFA aims to enhance the sport's landscape, spearheaded by founder Rob Maysey, who focuses on empowering MMA fighters and granting them greater autonomy over their careers.

During an interview with MMA Uncensored alongside Cung Le last year, Maysey delved into the specifics of the transformations they envision for the sport. He disclosed that among the significant alterations would be the length of fighter contracts, alongside maximum pay for fighters and benefits.

Additionally, Le emphasized that these changes are poised to expand the marketplace, enabling promoters to vie for premier matchups and ensuring top fighters face each other.

Maysey voiced his ambitions for enhanced medical benefits and comprehensive insurance coverage. Lastly, he conveyed the goal of creating a world MMA championship accessible to fighters from any promotion, irrespective of their affiliations.