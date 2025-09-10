THROWBACK: Prajanchai devastated after Tawanchai gets KO’d clean by Masaaki Noiri

Double world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has developed a solid bond and genuine camarederie with teammate Tawanchai. It was little wonder them that when the latter suffered a KO loss in his last match, he, too, felt devastated.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion was at ringside when Tawanchai vied for the interim featherweight kickboxing championship belt at ONE 172 in March in Japan against hometown bet Masaaki Nori.

Seated beside Tawanchai's girlfriend, Feem, Prajanchai was cheering and barking instructions to his teammate, who made solid inroads early in the fight with his kicks and punches.

In the third round, however, Tawanchai found himself in a tough position he could not recover from. Noiri landed a solid left to the chin of his opponent following a flurry of exchange that sent the Thai star down to the mat.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout was able to stand up and beat the count, only to find himself in far more trouble with Noiri going for the finish with a barrage of strikes which was left unanswered, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Prajanchai laid witness to all that had transpired and was visibly devastated and felt for his teammate.

ONE Championship captured all the emotions that the superstar striker had at ringside on video and shared it on its official YouTube channel.

The defeat at ONE 172 ended a nine-fight winning streak for Tawanchai. He. however, is still a world champion as he holds the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai defends strawweight kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 36

Meanwhile, Prajanchai is front and center next month when he defends the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in a unification bout against interim champion Jonathan Di Bella.

The venue is ONE Fight Night 36 on October 3 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be a rematch between the two topnotch strikers after their first encounter in June last year, where the That superstar defeated the Canadian-Italian fighter by unanimous decision to claim the then-vacant strawweight kickboxing world title and become a two-sport world champion.

Entering ONE Fight Night 36, Prajanchai has won five straight matches while Di Bella has won back-to-back fights, including his decision victory over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in March to earn the interim title.

ONE Fight Night 36 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

