THROWBACK: Superbon battles fellow Thai kickboxing icon Sitthichai in his ONE Championship debut

Thai superstar Superbon has had a solid and eventful run so far in ONE Championship. It all started in his promotional debut five years ago against fellow kickboxing icon and compatriot Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The setting was ONE: No Surrender on July 31, 2020 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It was a decider between the two top strikers after splitting their first two meetings previously outside of ONE Championship.

As was the case in their first two encounters, their ONE showdown started explosively, with the fighters wasting little time in attacking each other, looking to gain early control of the contest.

The spirited back-and-forth continued in the second round. Superbon made inroads with thunderous leg and body kicks but Sitthichai managed to throw in some solid hits of his own to keep the fight close.

With the outcome of the match still up for grabs entering the final frame, the rivals continued to put pressure on one another. Superbon continued to weigh with his kicks and counterpunching, which 'Killer Kid' tried to match with crisp combinations.

In the end, with Superbon seemingly landing more cleaner strikes the judges went his way and awarded him the unanimous decision win.

ONE Championship looked back at Superbon's winning promotional debut by uploading the full fight on its official YouTube channel.

Following his winning debut, Superbon went on to win five of his next eight matches in ONE Championship. It included his second-round knockout victory over Italian great Giorgio Petrosyan in his second match in the 'Home of Martial Arts' in October 2021 to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

He lost his championship belt to Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan by knockout in the title clash in January 2023 but has since returned to the featherweight kickboxing summit.

Superbon looks to remain as featherweight kickboxing king at ONE 173

ONE Championship's video post celebrating Superbon's winning promotional debut is part of the countdown for his scheduled title defense next month in Japan, where he looks to remain as featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The Thai kickboxing legend is to battle interim featherweight champion Masaaki Noiri in a unification bout at ONE 173 on Nov. 16. It is the headlining contest of the marquee event happening at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

The showdown will be his first defense of the feather kickboxing gold after being elevated as the undisputed world champion from interim status last January, with erstwhile divisional king Chingiz Allazov continuing to be inactive.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Superbon sounded a warning to Noiri, saying:

"I'm the best. I will be the best, and I will beat you up in Japan..."

Noiri claimed the interim featherweight kickboxing world title in his last match in March in Japan, scoring a third-round TKO win over featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. It was his second straight win in ONE after losing his first two matches.

