Throwback: When Hasbulla hilariously smashed a burger on UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski's face

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski had a rather messy run-in with fearsome social media influencer Hasbulla Magomedov.

The immensely popular Russian star, who is close friends with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, was in Volkanovski's home country of Australia in Melbourne. The two met up to shoot for the featherweight champ's YouTube channel.

The episode of Cooking with Volk featured Hasbulla making his secret sauce for some smash burgers. Except Hasbulla had some literal smashing up his sleeve. After the burgers were prepared, the two sat together to try them out, and it was then that Hasbulla lured 'Volk' in and smashed him in the face with an open burger.

Hasbulla immediately helped Volkanovski clean himself up in the aftermath. The champion was a great sport by letting Hasbulla get up to his antics, and the two have since met again at subsequent UFC events.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals he 'wasn't disciplined' leading up to Islam Makhachev rematch

Alexander Volkanovski's only two losses in the UFC have come at the hands of lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. His most recent loss came via a stunning head kick at UFC 294.

Volkanovski regretted his indiscipline in the lead-up to UFC 294, a fight he took at short notice. In an interview on Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel, he revealed that he had taken to drinking due to a lack of training and a recent surgery:

"It was like a little kick up the ass for me. I wasn’t disciplined. I’m known for being disciplined, professional all year around... So I was really disappointed. I was more upset with who I was in previous months leading into that. I was drinking every day for three or four weeks... That’s unheard of for me... I wasn’t training too much... I was like, ‘This has got to stop.’ I ended up saying that the day before I got the call."

Volkanovski continued:

"I’ve never been that heavy. Even when I was trying to bulk for Islam the first fight, I never got that heavy. I was far out, so was like, I’m going to try and eat good. It was like I had a day head start to snap out of it and then I got the phone call the next day for the fight"

