Ronda Rousey took the world of MMA by storm in 2011 when she burst onto the scene by submitting her first four opponents in under a minute. Rousey's next fight was for the Strikeforce women's bantamweight title, which she won after submitting Miesha Tate.

'Rowdy' then made UFC president Dana White eat his own words after the promoter had previously stated that women will never fight in the UFC. Rousey was awarded the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight title in 2012 after Strikeforce were absorbed by the UFC.

Ronda Rousey's reign of dominance was unprecedented, winning her first 12 fights via finish. Her 14-second victory over Cat Zingano at UFC 184 came on the heels of a 16-second finish of Alexis Davis at UFC 175, which prompted NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to call out Rousey.

O'Neal stated that he would last "45 seconds" in the cage with the former UFC champion during an episode of TNT's 'Inside the NBA':

"I can last 45 seconds with Ronda Rousey, set it up! Set it up!"

Rousey was made aware of Shaquille O'Neal's callout by TMZ, and she responded by saying:

"If a chick could last 45 seconds, I don't see why Shaq couldn't."

Ariel Helwani seemingly confirms that Ronda Rousey will not be making a UFC return

Following Amanda Nunes' retirement at UFC 289 following her victory over Irene Aldana, 'The Lioness' called time on a magnificent career.

Her former opponent Ronda Rousey retired in 2016 after her defeat to the Brazilian at UFC 207, but shortly after Nunes' retirement, rumors emerged that 'Rowdy' could be making a return to MMA.

Chelsea Chandler, who competed at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend, stated that she had heard whispers of Rousey returning to the featherweight division.

The rumor was confusing at first, given the lack of female 145-pound fighters in the UFC. But the star power behind Rousey continued to fuel speculation that she would make a return to the octagon.

Rousey's appearance in a DraftKings advertisement shown during the UFC 290 card last week also led fans to believe she may be fighting once again.

However, prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has seemingly confirmed that the rumors of Rousey's comeback are false. Helwani took to Twitter and said:

"Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told. No truth to the rumors started yesterday."

