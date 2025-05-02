“Throwing punches better” - Kongthoranee says coaches at PK Saenchai sharpened his fists for Nong-O rematch

Third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's blades just got sharper after sharpening them in a new environment.

The Sor Sommai product packed his bags and spent an entire training camp in the distinguished PK Saenchai Gym in Bangkok, where he added new wrinkles to his refined striking arsenal.

Kongthoranee shared in a Bangkok Post interview:

"Well, I worked with three boxing coaches at PK. I think it helped me a lot in terms of like a more refined boxing, in terms of like just throwing punches better, in terms of techniques."

In a bid to silence his critics, Kongthoranee made the decision to broaden his horizons for his pivotal rematch with the legendary Nong-O Hama.

The 28-year-old notched the biggest win of his career at ONE Fight Night 29 last February, where he edged out the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion via split decision in Nong-O's flyweight debut.

Given the indecisive and somewhat disputed outcome of the first meeting, Kongthoranee wants to take matters into his own hands this time and leave no questions asked.

By working with the likes of two-sport strawweight kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Kongthoranee made sure his hands will have the additional knockout power to finish off Nong-O this Friday.

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE Fight Night 31 pre-event interviews:

Kongthoranee ready for another chess match with cerebral Nong-O

Kongthoranee possesses incredible fight IQ, and he was honored to share the ring with another incredible tactician in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Trading strikes with Nong-O felt like poetry in motion for the 28-year-old, since he fought a fellow cerebral fighter who could match his wit. The no. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender said in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive:

"When two technical fighters face each other, it's kind of already difficult, because the technical fighters, we are all about, looking for the timings, looking for the openings. So it does look like we are two people just looking for openings for each other."

