"We'd have to be set up, not for life, but it would have to be for a very good reason" - 'Thug' Rose Namajunas unsure about superfight against 'friend' Valentina Shevchenko

Rose Namajunas recently gave her view on a potential fight against women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

In a recent interview with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Namajunas discussed her relationship with the women's flyweight queen. 'Thug' revealed that she regarded Shevchenko as her close friend, having trained together for a long time.

In light of this, Namajunas claimed that she was unsure about a potential fight against 'Bullet' owing to their friendship. She claimed that they would have to be "set up" to fight.

Expressing her views on Valentina Shevchenko, Namajunas said:

"I consider myself to be Valentina's friend...We trained a lot together so that would be something like that...we'd have to be set up not for life but it would have to be for a very good reason for me to want to just like to want to even try to...even step to her. Plus she's amazing in all ways. I have felt what she feels like in practice..."

'Thug' last faced Carla Esparza at UFC 274 with her strawweight title on the line. Namajunas lost her title to Esparza after the 34-year old fighter secured a split decision win over 'Thug'.

The former women's strawweight champion is currently on a one-fight losing streak and holds a pro record of 11 wins and five losses.

Rose Namajunas wants to compete in the sport of boxing

Former UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas recently expressed interest in competing in boxing if well compensated financially.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, host Ariel Helwani inquired about the fighter's interest in trying her hand at the sweet science in the future. In response, 'Thug' had this to say:

“You know, I love boxing – I definitely [would box] if the money was there, you know, that would be cool. That’d be cool. We could try it out. But I love MMA, though. I really am so in love with grappling, with wrestling, the clinch, and kicking, and all of it, mixing it up together."

She added:

"So, I feel like if I were to do boxing, that would have to be like, probably a money move I would say, you know? But I love MMA."

